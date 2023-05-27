Cork City identify those who chanted about Rovers boss Stephen Bradley’s sick son

Cork City owner Dermot Usher has also confirmed that lifetime bans will be given to those responsible for the vile abuse

The Corner Flag pub at Turner’s Cross say they have identified the individuals who directed appalling chants towards Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley last night about his son’s illness.

Cork City owner Dermot Usher has also confirmed that lifetime bans will be given to those responsible for the vile abuse, which was directed towards Bradley following Cork’s 1-0 win over the Hoops last night.

Bradley's son Josh has been battling leukaemia, and The Corner Flag pub, which overlooks Cork's home ground, have confirmed they have identified those responsible and are now working closely with the Gardaí and the club.

“We utterly condemn the vile, disgusting chants directed at Stephen Bradley from a group of individuals who entered our premises after the Cork City and Shamrock Rovers game last night,” said The Corner Flag in a statement this morning.

“Our staff and security team have identified those involved and we are working closely with the club and Gardai to ensure the appropriate action is taken.

“On behalf of The Corner Flag we apologise to Stephen Bradley and his family and we will support him and the club and relevant authorities in any way we can.

Usher added that the despicable behaviour has no place in society, and promised to hand out lifetime bans from Cork City to those responsible.

“I was too annoyed to comment last night, these people are not Cork City fans. This type of behaviour has no place in society,” said Usher on Twitter this morning.

“This is not a true reflection of what Cork City FC and the people are. Lifetime bans will be handed out to anyone connected with this.”

Cork City issued a swift apology on Twitter last night and said they would work with all relevant authorities to identify those involved and take appropriate action.

Bradley spoke about the ‘disgusting behaviour’ afterwards and called for lifetime bans for those involved, adding that he would be submitting a report to the Gardaí on the incident.

“It’s disgusting. I’m going to put in a report to the police,” said the Shamrock Rovers manager last night.

“Singing about my son... You take stick. As a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine.

“But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them banned for life. That has no place in football or society. That’s disgusting behaviour.”

Shamrock Rovers added: “Shamrock Rovers F.C. condemns the actions of a number of individuals after last night's game in Cork where some particularly hurtful verbal abuse was directed toward our head coach Stephen Bradley and his family.

"The club appreciates the support of Cork City F.C. in its condemnation of the actions of a few and their commitment to seek out those involved and deal with it accordingly.”