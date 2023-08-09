Cork City FC pay tribute to young nephew of TV’s Elaine Crowley after tragic death

‘Ultan was a mascot for our home game against Shamrock Rovers earlier in the season, and was also a guest at training in Bishopstown’

Cork City FC have paid tribute to fan Ultan Crowley Claydon, the young nephew of TV presenter Elaine Crowley who tragically died after a "short battle with cancer".

Ultan from Doneraile was remembered as a loyal City FC supporter and dedicated GAA player who acted as a mascot for City in their match against Shamrock Rovers earlier in the season.

He also appeared in a photo with the full squad following a training session in Bishopstown.

“Ultan was a mascot for our home game against Shamrock Rovers earlier in the season, and was also a guest at training in Bishopstown,” the team shared in a tweet.

“Our thoughts are with Ultan's family and friends at this time. May he rest in peace.”

Ultan is a nephew of Virgin Media TV host Elaine who shared her grief in a touching Instagram post in which she highlighted the young sportsman's bright and hilarious nature as well as his bravery.

She wrote a beautiful tribute to the boy who, she said, had “touched the lives of everyone he encountered with joy".

“The best job I’ve ever had is being this bright, beautiful, bonkers boy’s Auntie Dumbass,” she wrote alongside a picture of Ultan with one of his pets.

“Ultan showed such bravery and kindness all during his short battle with cancer. He was the best son, brother, nephew and friend, and touched the lives of everyone he encountered with joy and was absolutely hilarious too.”

His family has launched a fundraiser in his honour following his heart-breaking passing.

Elaine revealed that funds raised will be donated to Animal Help Kerry.

"He adored animals especially his beloved cats Mrs Creeper and Chorizo El Gato so with that in mind we want to raise as much as possible to help out the furry friends he so adored,” Elaine added.

"Please donate if you can, any amount means so much. Animal Help Kerry. Thank you.

"Our hearts are shattered," Elaine concluded.

Other teams from across the county have also been offering tributes to Ultan, and remembering his passion for sport.

Doneraile GAA commemorated Ultan on Sunday evening by saying: "It is with great sadness that we have heard of the passing of Ultan Crowley Claydon.

"Ultan played on many of our underage teams and was on the winning u12 Football team that won the league in 2022.

"The club offer our sincerest condolences to his Mam Kathy, his brothers Odie, Finn and Conn, Kathy's partner Davy, the extended members of the Crowley family, and Ultan's friends and teammates at this very sad and difficult time."

Buttevant Juvenile GAA Club halted all junior team activities as a mark of respect for the young footballer: "It was with great sadness that our team was informed of the passing of Ultan Crowley Claydon,” they added.

"We offer our sincere condolences and support to all members of the Crowley/Claydon families and Ultan’s friends at this very sad and difficult time.

"As a mark of respect, all juvenile club activities will be paused for the next few days. May Ultan rest in peace."

The Crowley and Claydon families have thanked staff from the Mercy University Hospital, Crumlin Children's Hospital, St Luke's Hospital Rathgar, Marymount Hospice and the Laura Lynn Foundation for caring for Ultan throughout his illness.

Ultan is remembered by his mother Kathy, his brothers, Odie, Finn and Conn, his mother's caring partner Davy, and his aunts, uncles and cousins. His Mass of the Angels took place earlier today at 2pm in the Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary in Doneraile.

The family have asked that all donations go to Animal Help Net Kerry