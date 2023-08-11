Cops send out warning to public as snake on the loose in Northern Ireland town

Locals have been warned not to approach the snake, and to contact police immediately.

Police have urged people to be wary after a snake was spotted in Strabane.

Officers were contacted after the one-metre length reptile was seen in the Co Tyrone town on Thursday night.

Locals have been warned not to approach the snake, and to contact police immediately.

The PSNI said: “Strabane PSNI have received reports of a snake in the area of Chestnut Park, Strabane at approximately 10.30pm on the evening of Thursday, August 10.

“The snake is described as approximately one metre in length and is white with grey markings.

“Police are advising anyone who gets sight of the snake to not approach it and contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference 2154 - 10/08/2023.

“If anyone has knowledge of the owner of this reptile, can you please contact police on 101 quoting the above reference.”