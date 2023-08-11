For Feck Snake | 

Cops confirm snake on the loose in Northern Ireland town has been located

Officers were contacted after the one-metre length reptile was seen in the Co Tyrone town on Thursday night.

Stock image - not the actual snake

Adrian Rutherford

A snake which was reportedly on the loose in Strabane has been successfully located, police have confirmed.

The reptile was spotted in Strabane.

Officers were contacted after the one-metre length reptile was seen in the Co Tyrone town on Thursday night.

Locals had been warned not to approach the snake, and to contact police immediately.

In an update on Friday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The previously reported missing snake in Strabane has been located. Many thanks for your comments and shares.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos