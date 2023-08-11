Cops confirm snake on the loose in Northern Ireland town has been located

Officers were contacted after the one-metre length reptile was seen in the Co Tyrone town on Thursday night.

A snake which was reportedly on the loose in Strabane has been successfully located, police have confirmed.

The reptile was spotted in Strabane.

Locals had been warned not to approach the snake, and to contact police immediately.

In an update on Friday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The previously reported missing snake in Strabane has been located. Many thanks for your comments and shares.”