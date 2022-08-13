Convicted murderer of Ana Kriegel ‘Boy A’ is moved to adult prison

Both boys, known as Boy A and Boy B because their real identities cannot be disclosed, were 13 when they killed Ana

The convicted teenage murderer known as Boy A in the Ana Kriegel case has been moved to an adult prison, the Sunday World can reveal.

The savage murder and sexual assault of the vulnerable 14-year-old girl in a derelict west Dublin house in May, 2018, shocked the nation and led to the conviction of two teenagers who were sent to a juvenile detention facility.

Boy A had been in a detention facility for juvenile offenders until his recent move to an adult prison.

To protect the killer’s identity, the Sunday World is not disclosing what jail facility he has been moved to.

“This is a very sensitive case, anything that could reveal this teenager’s identity could put his safety at very serious risk,” a source said last night.

When contacted, a spokeswoman in the Irish Prison Service said: “The Irish Prison Service does not comment on individual prisoner cases or prisoner transfers.”

In November 2019, Boy A was sentenced to a term of life in jail for the murder of Ana and will serve an initial 12 years, followed by a review. The sentence may be extended after the first 12 years served.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault. A term of 12 years was also imposed for that count to be served concurrently.

His accomplice Boy B, who lured Ana to the derelict house, is serving a term of 15 years, with the sentence to be reviewed after eight years. He was also convicted of murder.

Boy A was also placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Both boys, known as Boy A and Boy B because their real identities cannot be disclosed, were 13 when they killed Ana in an abandoned house in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The shocking case heard Boy A comes from a loving, caring and stable home. He had not come to the attention of gardaí prior to Ana’s murder.

He has no history of mental illness. He pleaded not guilty at trial and maintained that he did not enter the house where Ana was murdered.

Trial judge Mr Justice Paul McDermott said he was not satisfied that Boy A told the truth and a good degree of what he had said was “self serving” and some was contradicted by the evidence.

The judge said he was not satisfied that Boy A demonstrated remorse for the “wrong he has committed, the level of violence employed”.

He said the boy also did not appear to recognise the devastation, sorrow and loss to the Kriegel family and his own family.

He added that it may be that the boy finds it difficult to accept what he has done and “how that is to be addressed is an important consideration when considering the length of his detention”.

The judge found it difficult to identify mitigating factors for Boy A other than his young age.

He had pleaded not guilty, putting the Kriegel family through the “heartache” of the trial in which they had to hear details of the sexual assault.

He showed little remorse, Justice McDermott said, and probation services had said he showed limited understanding of what he had done.

Boy A described what happened with Ana as a “fight” and said he did not intend to kill her or cause her serious injury.

Last month, the Court of Appeal refused to allow fresh evidence in an appeal by Boy B against his conviction.

Following the ruling, the court set a date of October 5 to hear the full appeal against the now 17-year-old’s murder conviction.