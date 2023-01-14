Convicted burglar Edward Woodland found dead in cell to be laid to rest next week

He was handed down a five-year sentence just the day prior to his death

A 23-year-old man who died in Limerick Prison one day after starting a five-year sentence for his role in a 2018 burglary in Co Clare will be laid to rest next week.

Edward Woodland died suddenly on January 12, one day after he was sentenced at Ennis Circuit Court to five years in prison with the last 12 months suspended for the burglary at an isolated farmhouse in Co Clare on January 5, 2018.

His death is now under investigation by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) and An Garda Siochana.

"The Irish Prison Service can confirm that there was a death in custody of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on 12th January 2023 and the next of kin have been notified,” the IPS said in a statement.

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, The Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office.”

Edward will repose at his residence, Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick on Wednesday, January 18, with his funeral mass taking place on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

He will be buried afterwards at Mount St Oliver Cemetary.

On January 11, Woodward was sentenced at Ennis Circuit Court in connection with the robbery at a farmhouse in Clare on January 5, 2018.

Woodland was jailed alongside his father Patrick (48) and two others for the 2018 raid on the rural house while a 97-year-old man slept inside.

Judge Eoin Garvan remarked that the burglars showed “humanity in the midst of a serious crime” when they left the house after discovering the elderly man asleep.

Judge Garvan said that it would have been very traumatic for the man’s son to return to his home in the afternoon, not knowing if his father had been interfered with or tied up.

The gang had set up the raid with Edward’s uncle John Woodland meeting the farmer on the pretence of buying silage to lure him away from the farmhouse.

The other raiders then kicked in the door of the house and broke a lock before ransacking the property looking for cash until they realised a man was asleep inside.

All three were caught "red-handed” by gardaí as they tried to escape through fields around Mr O’Connor’s home.

Nothing was taken in the burglary and Judge Garavan said no threat of violence or violence was used.

Imposing sentence, Judge Garavan said the burglary offence carried out by the gang “is of intense social concern” and there must be a deterrent.

He said such offences “terrify people in rural areas where there is little protection against this and who do not have gardaí on their doorstep”.

He said the “absolute fear and trauma to the victims that can be occasioned” by such offences in rural areas cannot be overstated.

Judge Garavan said that the offence was premeditated and carefully thought out and gardaí were on the scene as they knew that a burglary was going to take place as a result of intelligence received.

In sentencing, Judge Garavan imposed a five-year prison term on Patrick Woodland of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, a five-year prison term with the final year suspended on Edward Woodland with the same address, a five-year prison term on John Woodland of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Avenue, Limerick, with the final two years suspended and three and a half years on Paul Kiely Glencairn, Dooradadoyle, Limerick with the final one and a half years suspended.

A Detective Garda gave evidence that Patrick Woodland and John Woodland were each jailed for three years in 2012 for a similar type of burglary in Galway.