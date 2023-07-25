Controversial House of Prayer company records loss but still has €1.8m assets

The Revenue Commissioners stripped the company of its charitable status in 2006, which forced it to treat all its donations as income.

The controversial House of Prayer recorded a loss last year but still had net assets of €1.85m according to latest accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office.

The organisation was set up on Achill by Christina Gallagher – who claims to receive personal messages from Jesus and Mary – 30 years ago this month.

It has since expanded to the US where it has facilities in New York, Florida and Minnesota. The New York facility was purchased for $2.2m and Gallagher recently travelled to visit it,

The organisation has been at the centre of numerous controversies over the years as Gallagher has lived in mansions while followers handed over millions of euro as she claimed Jesus would save them from a coming apocalypse if they donated.

They have filed an abridged unaudited financial statement to the Companies Registration Office which show that the Our Lady Queen of Peace House of Prayer (Achill) Company which runs the House of Prayer had reserves of €1,847,840 at the end of last year.

This was down slightly from €1,860,040 last year.

Their total assets less current liabilities were €1,854,429 while their net assets were €1,847,840.

Their surplus brought forward at the start of 2022 was €1,704,346 but this has reduced to €1,690,008 by the end of the year.

In other years the House of Prayer previously published more detailed accounts which broke down how much they received in donations and what they purchased.

Accounts published in 2015 showed the company had received almost €440,000 in donations the previous year.

Accounts published in 2017 showed that the House of Prayer paid Christina Gallagher €100,000 in 2016 after buying 5,000 copies of her book, The Cross Uncovered.

The Revenue Commissioners stripped the company of its charitable status in 2006, which forced it to treat all its donations as income.

Gallagher has been issuing dire warnings she claims come from Jesus to her for years warning of a coming apocalypse.

She claims Jesus told her the anti-Christ is taking over the Catholic Church and the only salvation will be found in the House of Prayer or by buying expensive items from the House of Prayer gift shop which she claims Jesus told her will offer protection.