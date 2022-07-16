Contingency plans in place for homeless people amid heat wave warning

The nationwide warning comes into effect from 6am on Sunday and lasts until 9pm on Tuesday.

Stock up on the suncream as temperatures could reach 32C — © Alamy Stock Photo

Dublin City Council unveiled contingency plans today to ensure that homeless people can access shelter as Met Éireann issued a ‘status yellow’ high temperature warning for Ireland which comes into effect tomorrow.

The forecaster said that on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, exceptionally warm weather will occur over Ireland with daytime temperatures of 25C to 30C generally and possibly up to 32C in places on Monday.

Night time temperatures will range from 15C to 20C.

The body warned that the impacts could include heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population, a high solar UV index and a risk of water related incidents.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council, as the lead statutory authority in the Dublin region, is coordinating the response to ensure homeless persons at risk are sheltered for the duration of any extreme weather event.

“In response to the hot weather warning expected over the coming days, arrangements are in place with service providers to ensure that temporary shelter will continue to be available to all who wish to access it,” the council said.

The DRHE-funded Dublin Street Outreach Service and Housing First Intake Team (provided by Dublin Simon & Peter McVerry Trust) will be engaging with those at risk of rough sleeping in order to provide shelter for anyone who needs it.

The teams will ensure the distribution of water and sunscreen, a statement from the council said

Met Éireann said that highest temperatures today will be between 19 to 26C, warmest in the midlands in light, southerly or variable breezes.

Tonight temperatures will not fall below 13C and 17C.

Tomorrow will be “very warm and dry with widespread, hazy sunshine.” Highest temperatures of 22C to 28C, with the midlands set to experience the warmest temperatures.

An overview for the coming days shows that the spell of hot weather will continue over the weekend and early next week, with daytime temperatures widely reaching the mid to high twenties and possibly the low thirties. It will also be very warm at night, particularly on Monday night.

Temperatures on Monday could reach up to 32C in some parts of the east and midlands.

On Tuesday, it will stay very warm in parts of the east and midlands with afternoon temperatures of up to 27C. It will start to get cooler along the west coast, with highs of just 18C.

Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions, as temperatures return to more typical levels, with highs of 15C to 19C.