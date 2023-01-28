Conor McGregor shows off bloody cut to his buttocks following bike accident

The UFC fighter was out for a cycle when the car hit him from behind

Conor McGregor has shown off his injuries after he was thrown off his bike when he was hit by a car on Friday.

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me,” he told his Instagram followers yesterday.

"Full speed straight through me,” he said. “Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

Taking to Instagram again today the Crumlin native showed off a bloody cut to his buttocks.

The snap shows off his toned figure as he pulled his shorts to below his bum to share the scrape with his 46 million followers.

McGregor filmed the aftermath of the ordeal for social media, showing his bike twisted on the ground and a large tear in the back of his pants.

"That’s nasty,” he said in a video. “I could have been dead there. Jesus Christ.”

He tells a man he is “all good” as he gathers his water bottle and bike from the road, before accepting a lift home.

Conor pans to the driver before showing his bike loaded into the boot.

"Don’t worry about it, mate,” he tells him. "It wasn’t my time. That’s all. God bless.”

“I’m still here thank god, that’s all that matters."