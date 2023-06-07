Conor McGregor donates €10,000 to Heart Centre at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has made a five-figure donation to Children’s Heart Centre at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, it has emerged.
McGregor donated €10,000 to the Children’s Heart Centre at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, an area of the capital where the champion fighter grew up.
He made the donation via the GoFundMe website following an appeal by Sandra Devlin whose niece was being treated at the facility.
There had been five donations on the page, ranging from 20 euro to 50 euro, before the 10,000 euro donation attributed to “Uncle Conor McG”.
The centre is a state-of-the-art unit dedicated to cardiac care for children up to the age of 16, and used by youngsters from across the island of Ireland.
McGregor is set to make a highly anticipated return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship later this year after being out of action following a serious leg injury in July 2021.
But he has been making headlines out of the ring, having been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai last March.
