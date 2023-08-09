Condolences flood in as ‘beautiful’ boy (5) killed in Kerry quad bike accident named

‘My heart bleeds for you all on this terrible time in your lives’

Condolences have flooded in for a five-year-old boy who was killed in a tragic quad-biking accident in Kerry.

George Davenport, who was from the UK, had been on a family holiday in the area when the horrific accident occurred.

According to RIP.ie, George Francis Freddie Davenport of Folkestone, Kent and Liscarney, Cloghane, Tralee, Co Kerry, died on August 6, “unexpectedly, aged 5 years”.

It described George as the “the dearly loved son of Laura and David, loving brother of Cian, Jake and Ellie-Rose”.

“Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his parents, brothers and sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, relatives and friends,” the notice reads. “Fly with the Angels”.

The notice states that George will be reposing at his grandparents' home in Liscarney, Cloghane, on Wednesday, August 9, from 2pm to 9pm before a private burial.

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy including one that reads: “We will be praying for all of you at this terribly sad time.”

Another adds: “My heart bleeds for you all on this terrible time in your lives. It brings back memories of the time l lost my little brother when l was 9-years-old. Put your hands around each other every chance you get and keep grandparents in your circle.”

One person said their heart “feels so heavy with pain for you all,” adding, “George was an amazing, beautiful, kind & gorgeous little boy who brought so much joy to anyone who was lucky enough to meet him. He will be missed by so many.

“I feel lucky to have met him and will cherish all the memories we made. Sending you all so much love and strength at this difficult time. Fly high beautiful boy, I will never forget you.”

“What a lovely little boy, gone much too soon,” another added. “George Rip, take care of all those that loved and adored you from your heavenly home with all the angels.”

One person said George was “just an amazing little boy who I had the pleasure of looking after for 2 years at nursery. He was a kind beautiful soul who grew so much in the time I knew him. I’m truly devastated for your loss.”

It had been reported that George suffered fatal injuries in the freak accident involving the quad bike on Sunday afternoon at a property in west Kerry.

His family were visiting close relatives in the area at the time.

The incident occurred on a private property outside Castlegregory shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

It is understood the five-year-old was with a relative when the accident occurred.

The boy suffered critical injuries and desperate efforts were made to help him. Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene but, despite their efforts, the little boy was pronounced dead a short time later.

The child was transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) where a full post-mortem examination was scheduled to be carried out by the State Pathologist’s Office.

Garda sources confirmed that the death is being treated as a tragic accident.

A garda liaison officer has been appointed to assist the heartbroken family.

Castlegregory parish priest Fr Eamon Mulvihill was called on to console the distraught family, as the entire community of Castlegregory was left deeply shocked by the tragedy.

He urged everyone in the parish and diocese to remember the heartbroken family in their prayers over the coming difficult days.

Gardaí said the boy’s distraught family have appealed for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with the tragedy.

“An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively. No further information is being made available at this time,” a spokesperson said.

A file will now be prepared by the gardaí for the Kerry Coroner’s Office.

An inquest into the tragedy is expected to be held next year.

Locals expressed shock at the accident and said it had cast a dark cloud over the entire west Kerry area for the bank holiday weekend.