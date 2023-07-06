Breaking | 

‘Concerns’ for Roscommon mother (32) and four missing children last seen in Dublin

Martina and her four children have missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, since Wednesday, June 28.

The four siblings and their mother have been missing for more than a week. Photo: Gardaí.

Martina Ward (32) has been missing with her four children for more than one week. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Martina Ward (32) and her children Charlie Carthy (5), Edward Carthy (4), Tom Carthy (2) and Emily Carthy (10 months).

Martina and her children were last seen on Main Street, Swords, Co Dublin, yesterday, Wednesday, July 5.

An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Martina and her four children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.


