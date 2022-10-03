Complaints over water in Dublin and Wicklow tasting ‘earthy’ and ‘musty’

“We noticed our water tasting a bit funny about a week or so ago,” one south Dublin dweller told the Sunday World.

People living in parts of Dublin and Wicklow are complaining that their drinking water suddenly tastes “earthy” and “musty”.

Irish Water has received complaints from residential and business customers in Dublin city, the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area, and north and east Wicklow.

“I’ve been refilling my water bottle at the gym or work, and we’ve had to buy lots of big bottles of water in the shop because the water in our apartment tastes disgusting.”

Irish Water said that initial tests indicate that the water is safe to drink but added that the issue is being investigated.

It said the taste and smell issues may have been caused by changes in the raw water characteristics, lake levels, and seasonal changes at the Vartry Water Reservoir in Co Wicklow following a major supply outage on September 9.

In a statement, Irish Water said that "the water continues to fully meet chemical and microbiological regulatory standards and is safe to drink".

The utility is continuing to investigate the taste and smell issues, in partnership with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Dublin City Council and Wicklow County Councils.

Regional Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water, Kevin Love, said: "We are currently investigating the source of the taste and odour issues and testing the water to determine the root cause.

"There may be a number of contributing factors and Irish Water are looking into possible changes in the raw water characteristics and lake levels that may be causing the complaints.

"The water treatment plant is operating in full compliance with drinking water regulatory parameters and will automatically shut down if specific online monitoring records a value greater than regulatory operating targets safeguarding public health.

"We have also carried out investigative and regulatory monitoring on the supply network to ensure the water quality meets regulatory compliance parameters and all samples have returned compliant results verifying the water is safe to drink."