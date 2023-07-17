Competitors killed in Sligo Rally crash named as Daire Maguire and Gene McDonald

Gardaí have urged people not to share video footage of the fatal smash which happened at around 3pm.

GardaI and emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash during Sligo Stages Rally at Banninacarrow, Ardnaglass, Co Sligo

The two drivers who lost their lives in a rally smash in Co Sligo on Sunday have been named locally.

Daire Maguire, from Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh, and Gene McDonald both died when the Ford Escort they were in went out of control and crashed during the Sligo Stages Rally.

It’s understood Mr McDonald, who was from Cootehill in Co Cavan, was behind the wheel of the vehicle when the accident happened.

Both men died at the scene following the incident in Carrowcushcly, Ballymote.

No other car was involved in the crash.

The rally, organised by the Connacht Motor Club, was immediately suspended as emergency services made their way to the scene which remained cordoned off on Sunday night.

A garda investigation into the smash is ongoing.

Officers have urged people not to share video footage of the fatal smash which happened at around 3pm.

"The driver and passenger of the car, both suffered fatal injuries when their vehicle collided with a wall,” a spokesperson said.

"Their bodies were later removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

"A technical examination of the scene is being carried out by forensic collision investigators.”

Governing body Motorsport Ireland said it has begun a full investigation into the crash.

“Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally.

“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.

“Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

“Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this accident occurred.”