Commuters warned of delays after collision on Dublin’s M50

Emergency services are now on the scene, the right and middle lanes are now blocked

Dublin commuters are being urged to “drive with care” and “expect delays” after there was a collision on the M50.

The incident took place between Junction 7, Lucan and Junction 9, Red Cow South.

Traffic is very slow as a result.

Emergency services are now on the scene, the right and middle lanes are now blocked and the left lane is partially blocked.

There has been a second collision between Junction 4, Ballymun (north) slip M50 to R108 (north).

Meanwhile, the 06.55am Dublin Connolly to Sligo service is running approximately 26 minutes late due to a mechanical issue.

Passengers can also expect delays of approximately 20 minutes to Maynooth services due to a mechanical issue on train in advance.

More to follow...