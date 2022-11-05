Commuters left bemused when they spotted a passenger with his exotic bird

The man and his Cockatiel are regulars on the Dublin to Mayo line

COMMUTERS on a busy train route are regularly left bemused at the antics of an unusual fellow passenger – a playful cockatiel. Its male owner certainly brings a whole new meaning to bringing his bird on a trip away.

The medium sized parrot’s name is Shadow. “He’s age three and had a brother, but he got killed by a cat,” his owner tells us. The unusual pair regularly get the train in the Westmeath and Roscommon areas on the Dublin to Mayo train line.

“The train staff and conductors turn a blind eye to me brining him on board and naturally he gets on free,” smiled Shadow’s owner.

The man brings a bag of small nuts to keep Shadow fed, and also ties him on a small lead to stop him flying away. Shadow also likes to look out the window at the passing scenery, and perhaps other birds in the wild.

Two years ago a Dublin supermarket apologised to panto queen Twink after they banned her from brining her pet cockatiel Timberlake into their shop. Twink, whose real name is Adele King, regularly used bring her pet bird on her shoulder into various stores in Knocklyon shopping centre.

Twink is regularly seen in SuperValu beside her home with her pet on her shoulder

SuperValu Knocklyon said they were sorry for "any embarrassment" they may have caused her. A spokesperson for the supermarket said back then: “SuperValu Knocklyon would like to apologise for any confusion regarding a cherished customer at our store, Adele King.

"We wish to make clear that Ms King continues to be welcome at our store and that yesterday’s news coverage in relation to her pet cockatiel came about due to the store manager responding to a query to clarify our policy in relation to letting animals in-store.

"The intention was not to cause any embarrassment to Ms King, who is a long standing and much loved customer by the Knocklyon staff, we apologise for any offence caused.”