Commuters hit by signalling fault at Connolly Station and Westport to Dublin train delayed
Separately, the 7.15 train from Westport to Dublin was stopped due to what as described as a serious incident which was attended by emergency services.
There are long delays on Dublin’s rail network this morning due to a signalling problem.
Irish Rail tweeted: “Delays of approximately 25 minutes are expected on services between Connolly and Tara St. due to a signalling issue in Connolly Station.”
In an update, the rail company said: “Due to a signalling issue in Connolly Station, significant delays are expected on services between Connolly and Tara St. Dublin Bus is honouring rail tickets.”
The fault has since been fixed but there are still delays of up to 40 minutes on some Dart, Intercity and commuter rail services.
"Delays of approximately 40 minutes are expected on some DART/Commuter/Intercity services operating between Connolly and Tara St., with knock-on delays of approximately 20 minutes expected on some services following an earlier signalling issue”, a spokesperson said.
Separately, the 7.15 train from Westport to Dublin was stopped due to what as described as a “serious incident”.
“Replacement service will operate approximately 25 minutes delayed from Manulla Junction to Athlone,” Iarnród Éireann said.
A spokesperson added: “Services remain suspended between Westport and Castlebar due to a serious incident being attended by the emergency services. Update to follow.”
More to follow…
