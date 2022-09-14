Collision on Dublin’s M50 and ‘technical issues’ hit Luas Red Line and DART services

“Please be advised, Red Line services are operating with delays due to an electrical fault last night”

There has been a collision on Dublin’s M50 motorway between J03 and J04 southbound this morning, with motorists advised to be aware of the incident.

Both the Red Line Luas and DART trains southbound have also been affected by technical problems this morning.

Luas said in an update: “Please be advised, Red Line services are operating with delays due to an electrical fault last night. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The tram operators added: “Please allow for extra time when travelling.”

Meanwhile, DART operators said: “Both 06.55 Bray/Howth & 07.24 Greystones/Howth operating with reduced capacity due to a technical issue.”

The 07.55 Bray/Howth service will terminate in Connolly and as a result, the 09.20 Howth/Bray will start from Connolly.

