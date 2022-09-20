Coffin marked ‘RIP British Empire’ thrown into River Liffey during Queen’s funeral

The British monarch’s funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning.

Protestors launched the coffin into the river on Monday. Photo: Anti Imperialism Action Ireland

An anti-imperialist group in Dublin marked the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by throwing a coffin reading "RIP British Empire” into the River Liffey.

She was laid to rest beside her late husband, Prince Philip, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon.

She was laid to rest beside her late husband, Prince Philip, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon.

Anti Imperialist Action Ireland, which describes itself as a “socialist Republican organisation campaigning against Brit, EU and US Imperialism in Ireland”, organised a protest in Dublin city centre to coincide with the funeral.

The march was held in response to Ireland’s “grovelling worship” of the monarchy after the Queen’s death and saw protesters make their way from the James Connolly statue on Beresford Place to the GPO on O’Connell Street.

The group protested the GPO’s flying of the Irish tricolour at half mast out of respect for the Queen.

According to organisers, members of An Garda Síochána lined the building to prevent protesters from “occupying” it.

Along the march, a coffin covered with black tarp and marked with the words "RIP British Empire" was thrown into the Liffey at O'Connell Street Bridge.

Organisers said that they were mirroring the actions of James Connolly, who did the same thing while protesting Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

In a series of tweets, Anti Imperialist Action Ireland wrote: “This afternoon, Anti Imperialist Action organised a protest march starting at the James Connolly Statue at Beresford Place and marching around to the GPO, against the grovelling worship of the English Monarchy by the Free State ruling class.

“Along the march, a coffin marked "RIP British Empire" was thrown into the Liffey at O'Connell Street, just as James Connolly did in 1897 to protest the visit of Victoria.

“Slogans were chanted by the marchers, such as "You Say British King, We Say Guillotine" and "Get the Brits Out Now!".

“At the GPO, where the Free State establishment is flying the Tricolour at half mast for the recently deceased tyrant Elizabeth Windsor, a line of gardaí prevented the protest from occupying the building.

“There was a heavy police presence throughout the protest, with three riot vans, a surveillance van, and members of the Special Branch and National Surveillance Unit trying to intimidate the Revolutionary Republicans.

“The tricolour above the GPO flies at half mast for the funeral of a foreign tyrant whose family brought nothing but misery to Ireland. The Irish people have no interest in licking the boots of the English royal parasites.”

Anti Imperialist Action Ireland also criticised President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin for “bowing” to King Charles and Prime Minister Liz Truss during the Queen’s funeral.