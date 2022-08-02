Co Tyrone dad-of-two dies following accident in Australia
A father-of-two from Northern Ireland has died following an accident in Australia.
Aiden Plunkett Molloy passed away in a Brisbane hospital last Thursday, July 28.
It’s understood the Cookstown native had been living in the country.
Pomeroy Plunketts GAC has extended its thoughts to his sister and wider family circle.
“Pomeroy Plunketts offer our sincere condolences to Irene and the Molloy family on the passing of Aidan,” the club posted on social media.
“Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time.”
Mid Ulster councillor Kerri Hughes said she has no doubt the community will comfort his grieving family.
"I’m very sorry for the family’s loss, it’s tragic,” she said.
"I’m sure it’s been very difficult given how far away he was.
"Everyone will be thinking of them and willing to offer support.”
A funeral notice said he will be missed by many including his parents, siblings and two children.
"Died peacefully in hospital after an accident,” it reads.
"Beloved father of Seamus and Sinéad. Cherished son of Rita and Seamus. Loving brother of Gerard, Irene (McCreesh) and Ita (Brady) also in-laws Joanne, Martin and Conor.
“Deeply regretted by mother of his children Susan.
“St Oliver Plunkett and St Padre Pio pray for him.
"Fondly remembered by his children, former spouse, parents, brother, sisters, sister-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.”
Today's Headlines
HUGE DRUG CACHE | British Army vet caught running Tyrone cocaine factory jailed for four-and-a-half-years
double trouble | Jedward offer to host Big Brother after confirmation reality TV show will return in 2023
Gangland shooting | No charges for chief suspect in brutal gun murder of Zach Parker outside Dublin gym
'cuffed | Disgraced Paul Moody joins a handful of ex-gardaí serving time in protective custody
Hell on wheels | Exposed: Pervert jailed for assaulting schoolgirl on Dublin bus caught breaking travel ban
NEW HOME | Excited Morah Ryan moves into new Clontarf apartment to stay close to Bonnie and Lottie
Due in court | Second man charged with murder of Victor Hamilton found dead in driveway of Antrim home
RIP | Tributes pour in for Kinsale man Liam Dyer (80s) who died after falling from mobility scooter
'Nightmare' | Jason Corbett’s family ‘completely in the dark’ over killers Tom and Molly Martens retrial
luxurious | Amber Heard ‘sells California desert home for $1m’ after losing defamation trial to Johnny Depp