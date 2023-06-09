Co Clare TD says that ‘culture’ does not give people rights to own a horse

‘When it comes to horse ownership I’m not one bit concerned about who the owner is so long as they can care for them’

A tweet sent by Co Clare TD, Cathal Crowe, declaring that family “tradition” and “culture” does not give people rights to own a horse has generated a huge reaction on the social media site.

Deputy Crowe tweeted the strongly-worded message alongside a picture of a distressed horse late last night and it has since been viewed tens of thousands of times while attracting heated debate among other users.

In the message, the Fianna Fáil TD wrote: “Practically every Irish family has a ‘tradition’ of horses - with most of our grandparents owning one before upgrading to a motorcar.

“Family ‘tradition’ and ‘culture’ doesn’t confer unconditional rights to own an animal you (sic) that have little or no ability to adequately care for.”

There have been numerous, generally supportive reactions to Deputy Crowe’s tweet, although it has upset some people.

One person replied: “Cathal I appreciate your work for the horse, no one should treat a horse like this, but cruelty is no one's culture.

“To implicate a whole culture includes everyone within it which is unfair unless you'd want me blaming your culture for the deaths of horses in the grand national.”

Deputy Crowe countered: “When it comes to horse ownership I’m not one bit concerned about who the owner is so long as they can care for them.

“Long-acre grazing and/or horse living in the living room is miles below the standard of animal welfare we should expect. No excuses can be made.”

Deputy Crowe’s stance was backed up by one other person who wrote: “Who cares if someone’s feeling are upset the animals welfare is all that matters & if anyone wants to own a horse, they should have the means & facilities to properly care for it, it’s not up to the gov to provide that for ppls pets FFS.”

Another added: “Indeed - my father grew up, as did his father & grandfather etc on a farm with horses but that doesn’t give me cultural rights to own or keep a horse in my house on a housing estate.”

Deputy Crow responded: “Same as - I’d have loved a horse growing up but we didn’t have land for a horse.. A) put horse on roadside with a rope around neck. B) out horse in front room of house. C) don’t get a horse. Family chose option C.”

One person suggested that, “maybe it's time we did something about it as a whole. Some disgusting cases of animal abuse in this country from horses to puppy farms. Nothing is done about it.

“Time for government to enforce laws and help the charities that have taken it all on board with little to no help!”