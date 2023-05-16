Co Clare locals block road to former hotel as asylum seekers arrive by bus

Locals told RTE their aim was to ensure that no further buses carrying refugees would be allowed through

A local councillor has said that asylum seekers who are to be housed at a hotel in Co Clare will be like ”prisoners” after protesters blocked the road last night.

Some 50 local people blocked both ends of the road leading to the former hotel and restaurant Magowna House in Inch after around 34 asylum seekers arrived by bus yesterday evening.

Tractors and cars are being used to completely block access to the building, RTE has reported.

Local people had known that Magowna House, which has been closed since 2019, was likely to be used as an emergency accommodation centre.

But when some asylum seekers arrived unexpectedly last night, the road leading to Magowna House was blocked.

Locals told RTE their aim was to ensure that no further buses carrying refugees would be allowed through.

Two uniformed gardaí arrived on the scene about 30 minutes after the road was blocked and maintained an overnight presence as the protest continued.

Locals have said that they are going to maintain the protest until they "get answers" as to why the hotel is being used for emergency accommodation and also why they were not consulted about the decision.

An emergency community meeting has been held at the Kilmaley Inn, where residents have expressed their concerns over the imminent arrival of up to 69 Male International Protection Applicants to Magowna House.

The facility at Magowna had been deemed unsuitable for the accommodation of Ukrainian families last year, while parishioners fear the lack of local services renders the area incapable of handling a significant population influx.

Lissycasey-based Fianna Fáil Councillor, PJ Kelly believes the incoming Asylum seekers will be virtually “imprisoned”.

“Not only is it under to the people of the area, but it’s also unfair to the 69 who are moving in,” he said. “Many of them may have language difficulties, they may have come from an urban area and so on.

We had no role in it, as a council, in the decision of the Minister for Children,” he added. “I can't understand why he ignored the previous decision and I can't understand why the members of the Oireachtas were not informed or their views were not heard before it happened.

"This situation is totally unreasonable, it's dictatorial, it's arrogant, it's contempt, not alone for the people in the Magowna area but also for the people who (were) brought there because they will be like prisoners no doubt in the world about it.”