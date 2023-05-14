Co Antrim man lied about his son dying so he could get time off work

The shocking lie was only exposed when his colleagues at a well-known company sent a sympathy card to the child’s mother

The sympathy card sent to the family

The sympathy card sent to the family

A County Antrim man claimed his son had died so he could get time off work.

The man’s shocking lie was only exposed when his colleagues at a well-known company sent a sympathy card to the child’s mother.

His co-workers even offered to help pay the funeral costs.

However, the man’s son was perfectly healthy – and it was all a scam by the man to skive off work.

The Sunday World is not naming the man for legal reasons.

However, the boy’s mother, the man’s former partner, said she was disgusted by the lies he told.

“It is just sick,” she told the Sunday World.

“I knew nothing about this until a sympathy card was sent to my family last weekend.

“It was actually my mother’s house that he got his work stuff sent to for some reason.

“There was a card to (man’s name) and family, so I opened it and it said sorry for your loss.

“I started laughing, thinking he had said I had died to get off work.

“My friend said I should phone the company but I’m so nervous when it comes to things like that, so she phoned.

“She spoke to a fella who said he was the person who sent the card.

“My friend asked him if he could say who it was that was supposed to have died. Everything went quiet and then he said, ‘to be honest we have been under the assumption that his son has been ill for quite some time’. He said (man’s name) told them his kid had died.

“I didn’t know what to do. I felt terrible for the fella on the phone. He didn’t know what to say to me or what to do.”

When confronted by the Sunday World at his home, the man denied he had lied about his son dying.

It is understood he started working for the company a couple of months ago.

According to his ex-partner, he told the firm at his interview he may need time off because of son’s poor health.

“I phoned the company again on Monday and the girl I spoke to could not have been nicer.

“I asked her what he had said and she told me that when he went for the job interview, he told them his son was seriously ill with epilepsy. I was like, what?

“He later said his son had had a bad epileptic fit and then something happened with his brain and he went into a coma.

“Then he told the company his son’s heart had apparently stopped, and they had to take him down to Dublin for a heart operation.

“They got his heart started again, then it stopped again so they had to put him into an induced coma.

“There were wires coming out of him apparently and we were all around his bedside,” the man’s former partner said.

However, the lies continued.

“He said he needed time off as I had been in the hospital for a week straight and I needed to get home and rest.

“Then on the 14th of April he said that we were all around his bed and then they turned off his life-support machine and he passed away.”

After hearing the sad news, which was all a lie, colleagues of the man offered to support him and his family.

“The company told me they had asked him for the funeral director’s information because there were doing a whip-around and were going to donate to the funeral costs.

“But he told them the funeral was just going to be at home and that we wanted it to be quiet and private. So, he asked them to donate the money to Antrim Hospital.

“These people were feeling awful and doing a whip-around for a child’s funeral that was all a lie.”

The man’s former partner said she was still in shock about what had happened.

“If he had said I had died I would have thought how low can you get, but to say these things about his son is unbelievable.

“It is whole story for me, all the lies in the weeks leading up his son’s supposed death. It’s sick.”

When asked about the matter and if the man was still working at the company, a spokesperson for the firm involved said they did not wish to make any comment.

Were you one of the man’s colleagues who was duped by his lies? Tell us your story by contacting 02890 408730 or emailing coneill@sundayworld.com.