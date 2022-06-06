'Cloud of sadness and shock' after young man's death in Limerick road accident
Gardaí appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage after a young Limerick man died when his car left a road, and crashed into a wall, in the early hours of Monday morning.
The victim, named locally as Luke Buckley, from Grange, Co Limerick, died after his car struck a wall at The Cat’s Cradle bar, situated beyond a sharp bend outside the village of Ballyneety, about 9km outside Limerick City.
No other vehicle was involved and no other persons were in the car, said Gardaí.
Firefighters attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service were alerted to the scene and used cutting equipment to free the victim from the wreckage, however despite the best efforts of emergency first responders he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí said the fatal collision occurred “at approximately 12:30am” and the “sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene”.
“The body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.”
The R512 road at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety, was closed throughout Sunday night, to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a “technical examination of the scene”.
Appealing for witnesses, a Garda spokesman said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R512 at Carrigmartin between midnight and 12:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
Local non-party councillor Brigid Teefy said the area was “in shock” following the tragedy and that it had cast “a cloud of sadness and shock” in the community.
“I pass on my deepest sympathies to his parents Michael and Julie, and the rest of their children, they are very nice people,” said Ms Teefy.
“A young man starting out on life, it’s a terrible huge tragedy for the family and for the locality and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time.”
