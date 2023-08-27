Clonmel Mayor speaks of ‘worst tragedy in living memory’ at vigil for crash victims

“All I can say as the mayor, the people of the town really want to show the families the feeling of unity”

People light candles for the four young people killed in the tragic accident in Clonmel on Friday night. Photo: Arthur Carron.

Fr Michael Toomey speaking to the media ahead of a vigil in Kickham Plaza, Co Tipperary Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Nicole Murphy (18), Zoey Coffey (18), Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24) were killed in the collision in Clonmel, Co Tipperary

People attend a vigil in Kickham Plaza, Clonmel, to remember the four young adults who died on Friday. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA.

Hundreds of people have gathered at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel for a prayer vigil in memory of four people who were killed in a car crash on Friday.

Among those in attendance were classmates of Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, all aged 18, who were killed in the crash, and first responders. Grace’s older brother, Luke (24), was the fourth victim of the tragedy.

Young people were seen hugging and comforting each other as the service began with a hymn shortly after 6:30pm in the Co Tipperary town which has been rocked by the accident.

The three teenage women were on their way to a Leaving Cert party on Friday night after receiving their results when the accident occurred and all four occupants of the vehicle died.

Nicole Murphy (18), Zoey Coffey (18), Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24) were killed in the collision in Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Mayor of Clonmel, Richie Molloy, addressed the vigil by saying that the tragedy was the worst in living memory.

He said some of the family members of the four young people who were killed in the crash were present at the vigil.

He added: “It’s very hard to know what the families are feeling this evening, and while we can imagine, it’s very hard to know.

“All I can say as the mayor, the people of the town really want to show the families the feeling of unity.”

Father Michael Toomey said that everyone in Clonmel, Ballypatrick and across the country has been left speechless by the tragedy.

He added: “Particularly young people here tonight, I say the grieving process that many of you are experiencing, you’re probably going through shock or pain or denial.

“If this applies to you, then you have begun what we call the grieving journey, the journey which will have most, if not all, of these emotions at different times in the days and years ahead.”

He said that some people will be struggling to make sense of it, and wondered “why them?”

“The question we will certainly never get the answer to, not in this life anyway,” he added.

Fr Michael Toomey told the crowd gathered at a vigil that the deaths of four young people was like “a massive stone” disrupting still water, and had sent “shockwaves right across our family, our schools, our town, our country”.

He urged people in the community to “stick together” in the time ahead.

Fr Michael Toomey speaking to the media ahead of a vigil in Kickham Plaza, Co Tipperary Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, has told a vigil that when his brother and sister died, he felt helpless.

He said he received consolation from the coming together of family and friends.

"It's amazing to see so many of you here," he said, adding that there was a "goodness" in the coming together of people to console one another.

He said people would support one another in the coming days and "find a strength in that".

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, has told a vigil that when his brother and sister died, he felt helpless.

People light candles for the four young people killed in the tragic accident in Clonmel on Friday night. Photo: Arthur Carron.

He said he received consolation from the coming together of family and friends.

“It’s amazing to see so many of you here,” he said, adding that there was a “goodness” in the coming together of people to console one another.

He said people would support one another in the coming days and “find a strength in that”.

The vigil in Clonmel closed with the playing of the song Rise Up by Andra Day, prompting tears from some young people in the crowd.