Clonmel crash: Nicole Murphy (18) remembered as ‘wonderful and loving’ person at funeral

Minister for Education, Norma Foley arriving for the funeral for Nicole Murphy (18) at St John the Baptist Church Kilcash Co Tipperary this morning Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

President Michael D Higgins arriving for the funeral for Nicole Murphy (18) at St John the Baptist Church Kilcash Co Tipperary this morning Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Nicole Murphy, one of the four young people who died in the Clonmel crash last Friday, was a “wonderful and loving” person who had hoped to become a midwife one day.

The 18-year-old’s funeral got underway at noon today at St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash, Co Tipperary.

Nicole died in the tragic accident alongside her friends Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel, and Zoey Coffey (18) from Kilsheelan.

The accident happened on the outskirts of the town shortly after 7.30pm, when the car driven by Luke overturned as the group made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results which they had received earlier that day.

Parish priest of Kilsheelan Fr Brian Power said Nicole, who was fondly known as Nikki, was a “gift” to her family.

Her classmates from Loreto Secondary School formed a guard of honour and performed the entrance music on arrival at the church.

“Just as Nikki was blessed by being born into a loving family, so her family were blessed by her life. Nikki was a gift to you her family and you were a gift to her,” Fr Power said.

“We are here in the church where so many of the joyful occasions of Nikki’s short life took place.

“The presence of the young people here, Nikki’s friends, her classmates and neighbours, is a testament and tribute to the wonderful person that she was, and the great love and esteem that so many had for her.

“As we gather, we are conscious of the McSweeney and Coffey families who mourn the loss of Grace and Luke, and Zoe, and our prayers are with them at this time of heartbreak.”

The young woman, who had a passion for music, was baptised in Kilcash church and made her communion and confirmation there too.

Nicole Murphy (18), Zoey Coffey (18), Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24)

President Michael D Higgins was in attendance as well as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s aide-de-camp Commandant Claire Mortimer, Education Minister Norma Foley and mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy.

Fr Power said Nikki was a “caring, kind and loving person” who had hoped to study midwifery at college after receiving her Leaving Cert results last week.

“This was something that she learned from her mum and dad, and this was reflected in the vocation of midwife that she wished to pursue, to help bring new life into the world and to care for the mom and baby,” he said.

A number of symbols were brought to the altar to represent Nicole’s life including a Christmas tree, to show her love of Christmas, an apron, to highlight her love of baking, a pack of chewing gum, her concertina, which represents her love of music and performing music, and rosary beads, to represent her strong belief in God.

Fr Power said Nikki had a “great ability” to make new friends, and this was clear from her time at Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel.

“Nikki was a young person of faith, whose faith was important to her,” he said.

“Her final resting place is a special space not among strangers, but among friends.

“Serena and Declan have experienced a great sense of peace since they brought Nikki home, this has been a great gift from Nikki, which we value and appreciate very much.

“May you continue to feel Nikki’s love and her prayers as she watches over you in a special way.”

Young people leave flowers and tributes at the site of the crash on Mountain Road in Clonmel. Photo: PA

Fr Power said he was also conscious of another family in Cashel who are “facing the same grief and pain that you have endured these last few days”.

Three further lives were lost on Tuesday night as tragedy struck Tipperary once again following the death of grandparents Thomas O’Reilly (45), his wife Bridget O'Reilly (46) and their 3-year-old grandson Tom O’Reilly in a road crash.

They died after a car collided with a wall shortly after 9pm in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel.

A man (22) and woman (22), both front occupants of the car were removed from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Fr Power said: “The question we instinctively ask ourselves is, ‘why did it happen?’ and we ask ourselves this over and over again. We can never fully explain this, and the reasons are never clear.

“Our faith doesn’t promise to stop bad thing from happening, but, rather, that God will be with us, as we live through his love.”

Nicole is survived by her parents Declan and Serena, sister Zoe, brother Ryan, grandparents Margaret and John Manning, and Eileen Murphy, and a wide circle of friends and family.