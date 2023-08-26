Clonmel crash: Heartbroken pal reveals ‘I’ve lost my three best friends’

Community left heartbroken as four young people are killed after car crashes on way to Leaving Certificate results party

A heartbroken pal of three 18-year-old girls, who lost their lives during a horror crash en-route to a Leaving Cert celebration disco, mourned yesterday: ‘I’ve lost my three best friends.’

Grace McSweeney (18), Nicole Murphy (18), Zoey Coffey, and Grace’s older brother Luke (24) were killed when the 2015 registered BMW in which they travelling went out of control in heavy surface water on Mountain Road, Clonmel.

Sources confirmed to the Sunday World that there had been a heavy downpour in the minutes before the crash occurred at 7.30 pm on Friday evening – and another in the minutes after the car collided with the wall at the entrance of Hillview Sports Club.

Luke is believed to have been driving his younger sister and her friends to the Tesco car park in Clonmel – from where the girls were due to travel by bus onto a nightclub in Carlow for a Leaving Cert results party celebration.

Sources said gardaí believe the weather and road conditions at the time may have been a factor in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

As Clonmel and the nation reeled yesterday at the loss of four young people on what should have been a night of celebration, one pal of Presentation students Grace and Zoey and Loreto student Nicole posted publicly on Facebook of her heartbreak at the loss of her three best friends.

“My beautiful angels that I had the honour of calling my best friends,” she wrote.

“I shouldn’t have to be saying goodbye to the three of ye like this.

“I’m still in complete shock, there are no words to explain how I feel.

“Zoey, my beautiful girl, you have been by my side for 14 long years.

“We were supposed to grow old and have play dates with our kids.

“We had it all planned but I will forever remind my future children of my kind-hearted best friend.

“Grace, my bubbly best friend who kept the excitement in my life.

“I will forever miss our dance sessions together and how we didn’t need anyone to have fun once we had each other.

“And Nicole, the most kind-hearted soul I have ever met, I miss your smile and your laugh.

“I would do anything to hear it again.

“My three angels. Words cannot describe the pain I am in right now. I miss ye terribly, I’m not sure if it will ever get easier.

“Rest in peace, I will never forget ye, my girls.

“Rest in peace to Luke who was so welcoming to me anytime I met him, sending hugs to their families.”

Speaking at a press conference near the scene of the crash yesterday, Supt. Kieran Ruane of Clonmel Garda Station praised the professionalism and compassion displayed by first responders while criticising the flight of a privately owned drone over the scene while they were working in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“I want to express my condolences and sympathies and the sympathies of every member of An Garda Siochana to the families of the four young people who lost their lives yesterday evening in a single vehicle road traffic collision here at Hillview Mountain Road, Clonmel,” he said.

“Luke McSweeney (24), his sister Grace McSweeney accompanied by Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey, all aged 18 years, were travelling in a car at approximately 7.30 pm which struck a wall and tragically all four occupants lost their lives at the scene.

“An Garda Síochána supported by other emergency services, including Clonmel Fire Brigade, HSE paramedics, Tipperary University Hospital and Tipperary County Council initiated a major incident response …

“The remains of all four deceased were removed from the scene last night (Friday) to Tipperary University Hospital.

“An Garda Síochána have notified the local coroner and post-mortems will be carried out over the coming days at Waterford University Hospital.”

Supt. Ruane said an incident room had been established at Clonmel Garda Station and an investigation commenced under the supervision of a senior investigating officer.

“An Garda Siochana’s focus is the preparation of an investigation file for the coroner,” he said.

“Family liaison officers have been appointed to each of the families to provide support and the families will be kept updated as to the course of the investigation.

“”I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night.

“The scene was very difficult in very adverse weather conditions and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to all four deceased was exemplary.

“We want to speak with any person who may have camera footage or images from road R678, Mountain Road, and specifically the Hillview area between 7 pm and 7.30pm last night to give that footage and images to the investigation team at Clonmel Garda Station.

“The investigation team can be contacted at 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

“Finally, I again want to express my sympathies to the families of Luke, Grace, Nicole and Zoey. May they rest in peace.”

Asked about weather conditions at the time of the crash, Supt Ruane said: “there was downpours at the time so, obviously, that will form part of the investigation. The first responders had noted that there was a significant localised downpour.”

Asked about the scene, and whether it was made more difficult by the fact the crash had taken place on a night these young people should have been celebrated their Leaving Cert results, Supt. Ruane conceded this was so.

“We all remember our Leaving Cert night,” he said. “It’s a significant event in our leaves. So for the members to arrive and quickly realise these were three Leaving Certificate students and their brother and unfortunately all were dead, was a very traumatic scene for everybody.

“And, again, I just have to complement the first responders … they were exemplary at the scene.

“We are the community and we’ve lost four young people in our community and we will be there very much for our community in the coming days.

“We’ve difficult days ahead and we’ll be embraced with the community at every opportunity we have.”

There was widespread dismay in Clonmel yesterday over the fact a drone had been reported as having flown over the scene of the crash while first responders were dealing with the deceased.

Speaking about the use of the drone, Supt Ruane described it as ‘disrespectful.”

“We are aware that there was a drone active while the first responders were at the scene,” he said.

“And it is very difficult for the members to know that there is a drone overhead.

“I think it’s disrespectful to the families of the deceased as well as the first responders and what I would ask is footage taken by a drone, we would ask that that would be brought to the investigation team so we can assess it and I would ask our communities and nationally not to share such footage.

“It’s disrespectful and I don’t think it’s the way we want to remember these four young people.”

In the wake of the crash that claimed the four young people’s lives, all four deceased were removed to Tipperary University Hospital.

The remains were transferred to Waterford University Hospital where post-mortems are scheduled to take place on Monday.