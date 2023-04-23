Climber Noel Hanna’s funeral details are announced after tragic death

One of Ireland’s best known climbers, Mr Hanna, from Dromara, had scaled Mount Everest 10 times.

The funeral details of late mountain climber Noel Hanna have been announced by his wife, Lynne.

Mr Hanna (56) died while descending from Annapurna in Nepal on Wednesday.

Mrs Hanna said in a Facebook post that his funeral would take place on Saturday, April 29.

A cremation service is to be held at 2pm in Belfast’s Roselawn Cemetery and Crematorium.

Mrs Hannah asked that only close family and friends attend the service as numbers are to be restricted.

Afterwards, a gathering and celebration of Noel’s life will be held at Stormont Hotel in Belfast at 3.30pm. Mrs Hanna said everyone was welcome to attend the gathering.

Lynne Hanna and Noel Hanna

In 2018, he became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.

He was one of the few climbers who was in the midst of climbing Everest when the devastating 2005 earthquake hit Nepal.

Noel Hanna. Credit: Mourne Mountain Adventures Facebook

He soon abandoned his climb in order to get to safety during the quake, which killed over 8,000 people and injured over 20,000 in the country.

Climbing also became a way to raise money for causes close to his heart, with the Northern Ireland Duke of Edinburgh Award society paying tribute having previously awarded Noel and Lynne a gold award for their work with the charity.