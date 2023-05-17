Clare locals say asylum seeker protests will continue ‘for as long as it takes’

The arrival of 34 asylum seekers on Monday evening led to some locals responding by blockading access

A silage bale used to block the entrance to asylum seeker accommodation. Photo: PA

Locals who are protesting the housing of asylum seekers at three holiday homes in Co Clare have vowed to continue their actions for “as long as it takes”.

The arrival of 34 asylum seekers at the site of Magowna House Hotel in Inch on Monday evening led to some locals responding by blockading access with tractors and a silage bale.

Locals have argued that there no public transport between Inch and Ennis, the closest town eight kilometres away, and no public lighting on the main road into the town.

According to Newstalk Breakfast, some 30 locals who came out to protest and local Senator Timmy Dooley have already met with the hotel operator.

Senator Dooley told the station that there was now “good engagement” between the operator and the community.

"Unfortunately there was no engagement whatsoever with the local community at the beginning," he said.

"That has proven to be a difficulty; people really didn't know what was happening, didn't know who was coming.

"Now a level of engagement has started and hopefully it can be brought to a successful conclusion - that there isn't a necessity to be protesting and blockading the area.

"Hopefully over the next 24 hours some movement can be found".

It has been reported that some of the asylum seekers have already left.

However, one protester insisted he is not moving and that the “protests will continue until we get the assurances we require from the Government”.

"Just about numbers and discussions with people about what these people are going to do when they're here,” he told Newstalk.

"They've nothing to do - it isn't fair to them and it isn't fair to anyone, this whole situation.

"There's been no consultation... and there's no trust between the people here and the management; they've been trying to pull the wool over our eyes".

He insisted there is no issue with the people themselves and that he had brought two of them to the shop earlier.

"They asked me to bring them to the city centre, all I could do was show them where the city centre was because there is no city centre,” he added.

"I brought them for a drive in the road and I recommended they don't go walking [the road] because it's dangerous - and they agreed with me".

He added: "As it stands we have no real answers got, so the protest will continue until we have some kind of assurances.

"I wouldn't put a timeframe on it, there's a strong local community here.

Magowna House Hotel in Inch, Co Clare. Photo: PA

Asked how long they were willing to protest, he said: "As long as it takes - months, there's no problem".

Meanwhile, one of the asylum seekers urged protestors to “come meet with me”.

“I don’t know why they protest,” Sharif from Algeria told Barry Whyte for The Hard Shoulder.

“Do they know us, do they speak to us? They didn’t so why are you protesting to people like [us].

“Come meet with me, come talk with me, come know from which country I am… We actually are good people just trying to survive.

“They [the protestors] mustn’t worry about anything because we people are just coming here to live in peace and work and do something for this country even.

Sharif plans to return to Dublin; it is likely he will end up homeless there but feels it is a risk worth taking to get out of Clare.

Speaking to Newstalk, local residents denied the blockade was in any way anti-immigrant and said they were upset about the lack of communication and the allegedly unsuitable nature of the accommodation.

“It’s so busy here on this road,” one man said.

“Someone could get badly injured if they were walking or cycling on that road.

“No one ever cycles or walks that road.”

Another woman said she had expected there would be more communication from the Government.

“It was just about the way it was done all under a cloud of secrecy,” she said.

“We were just absolutely shocked.”