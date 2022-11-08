Clare Daly says Irish MEPs have 'some neck' complaining about Belarus helping Russia

The MEP slammed the Irish government for allowing US troops to stop at Shannon Airport

Clare Daly has slammed Irish MEPs for criticising Belarus when the US uses Shannon Airport as a pit stop on the way to conflict zones.

The MEP made a heated speech at the European Parliament, saying her fellow Irish politicians have “some neck.”

Belarus has supported Russia in the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, prompting international outcry.

“It takes some neck for Irish MEPs, whose parties in government have allowed 3 million US troops use Shannon Airport on their way to theatres of war in Afghanistan and Iraq, come in here and give out about Belarus allowing Russian troops do the same on the way to war in Ukraine,” Ms Daly claimed.

For nearly two decades, the US has been using Shannon as a stopover and fuelling stop.

The Kildare native claimed Europe is doing exactly as Belarus is: “supplying heavy weapons, tanks and artillery, military assistance, intelligence and logistics.”

Ms Daly reeled against the US troops using Shannon and against EU countries helping Ukraine, saying this violates neutrality.

She claimed that any escalation is increasing the risk of “world-ending nuclear exchange.”

“Why are we giving out about the sovereign country of Belarus for doing exactly what we’re doing, albeit on the other side?” she asked.

The MEP has already been lauded as a “Joan of Arc who has come back to walk among us” when she said people are “getting off" on the Ukrainian conflict.

Big Brother star George Galloway, who used to present his talk show on the Russian state-owned Radio Sputnik, revealed he is a big fan of the Irish MEP.

Galloway filed a High Court action in Dublin against Twitter in May for defamation as the social media platform labelled his account “Russian state-affiliated media.”

He denies the label as he no longer presents his show on any Russian-linked channel.

In a clip he shared of Clare Daly speaking on the floor of the European Parliament, the MEP said:

“The war in Ukraine is quickly escalating into a wider horror and from what I can see, practically nobody in this chamber is doing anything to prevent it.

"In fact most people seem to get off on the fact that it’s escalating.”