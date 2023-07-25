Claire Byrne says she did not want 'level of scrutiny' that came with Late Late Show job

The radio and former TV presenter was rumoured to replace Ryan Tubridy

RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne has spoken up to say she did not want the 'level of scrutiny' that came with The Late Late Show job.

The radio and former TV presenter was one of those rumoured to replace Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show amidst his departure announcement this March.

However, in May, Claire Byrne ruled herself out as the potential new host of the late evening TV show, stating that her young family was the main reason for her opting out.

The 47-year-old broadcaster is a mother of three, with her oldest being only 10 years old.

After the birth of her three children who are 10, 8, and 5 years old now, Claire Byrne told the Irish Times she did not take much time off.

“But that was the choice I made at the moment. I think there’s always that fear, probably as well, because I had spent so long as a working person, I was sort of fearful of stepping out,” she said.

Meanwhile, apart from her choosing to prioritise her family, Ms Claire also said that social media played a role in her decision making.

The RTÉ presenter said that while she doesn't use social media that much, having left twitter when she found out that comments on social media were getting personal.

“I was getting comments about my family life, my family situation, my choices in life. I thought, "I do not need strangers interfering in my life in this way and that’s when I came off Twitter,” she said, adding she uses Instagram occasionally.

When the radio presenter looked up her name when the rumours were still ongoing that she might be the new host of the Late Late Show, she said some of the comments ‘crossed a line’.

“When my name was in the frame for The Late Late Show, I did see some of the social media comments which I thought crossed the line in many cases,” Ms Byrne told the Irish Times.

“I don’t often look at social media about myself and I’d never go searching for what people would say about a programme, but I did then because I was trying to weigh up what it might mean if I kept my name in The Late Late Show loop.”

“And I did stop and think about whether I wanted to introduce the level of scrutiny that that show brings into my life, and for me the decision was that I didn’t. Because I get enough of it, without taking it to a whole other level.”

Back in May, Ms Byrne made her announcement of not pursuing the role to replace Ryan Tubridy in a statement posted on social media, further dismissing any claims of being offered the job.

“I made my decision not to pursue the role of the Late Late Show after a long period of deliberation on what it would mean for my work and personal life,” the host, who had her own TV show for seven years, wrote on Instagram.

“I did not enter any meaningful discussions with anyone in RTÉ about the decision, nor was I offered it. My reasons for opting out were exactly as outlined in the statement I issued on Thursday last week,” she added.

The new host of the country’s oldest TV show was announced to be Comedian Patrick Kielty in May, a week before Ryan Tubridy’s departure.

RTÉ has since been involved in a turmoil when it had under-declared the former Late Late Show host’s salary by €345,000 from the year 2017 to 2022.

This figure included three €75,000 annual payments received by Tubridy for proposed public appearances for Renault, and as part of a tripartite agreement between RTE and the presenter.

Since the scandal broke, Ryan Tubridy has been off air from his radio show, with Oliver Callan filling in.