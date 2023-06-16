Christy Dignam mural appears in Dublin city centre ahead of funeral

The artwork shows the musician clutching a microphone.

An inspiring mural in honour of Christy Dignam has appeared in Dublin following the singer’s death this week.

The artwork shows the Dubliner singing into a mic and has been painted on a wall at the corner of Dame Street and George’s Street.

The tribute comes as fans of the Aslan frontman are preparing to line the streets of the capital as he makes his final journey tomorrow.

The public will have an opportunity to say goodbye to legend Christy with a farewell gathering planned in his native Finglas this Saturday.

Christy’s private funeral will take place following a gathering on Farnham Drive, Finglas opposite Erins Isle GAA club.

The details were announced on a funeral notice for the Aslan frontman who died on Tuesday at the age of 63 following a long battle with cancer.

The funeral notice told how the singer died “peacefully at home, as was his wish, on Tuesday the 13th of June in the loving care of his family.”

"The charismatic frontman of Aslan truly earned his place as an Irish rock legend, winning accolades and drawing him into the collective hearts of the nation, while remaining true to his Finglas roots. Christy’s songs and voice provided the backdrop to successive generations enraptured by his lyrics, his passion, and his stage presence."

Christy’s funeral cortege will arrive at a playing field opposite Erin’s Isle just before 10am on Saturday morning and a video tribute will be played.

The notice says the cortege will arrive at the junction of Tolka Valley Road and Cardiffsbridge Road at 9.45am and proceed along the following route.

“Left onto Cardiffsbridge Road. Arrive at 9.50am to Pause at green area opposite Coláiste Íde. Continue onto Mellowes Road towards Finglas Garda Station. Right turn before Garda Station onto Finglaswood Road. Left onto Cappagh Road pausing at St Fergal’s BNS. Right onto Patrick’s Well Place. Left onto Wellmount Road. Right onto Farnham Drive.

“Arrive at playing field opposite Erin’s Isle GAA Club to pause for a video tribute to be played.

Christy endured a lengthy battle with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer, and had been receiving palliative care at home with his family.

In a statement on her Facebook page on Tuesday evening, his only child, daughter Kiera confirmed his death.

"On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam,” she wrote.

"Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.”

Tributes have since been pouring in for the Crazy World hitmaker.

Leading tributes, President Michael D Higgins shared photos of him and the late singer as he thanked him for his contribution to Irish culture and passed on condolences to Christy’s wife Kathryn and his family.