Chloe Mitchell’s granddad murdered by Brandon John Rainey’s grandfather in 1972, reports reveal

Echoes of a 50-year-old horror are haunting extended families devastated by the brutal killing of tragic 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, the Sunday World has learned.

Details of the almost forgotten events emerged last week as Chloe’s family and friends gathered in their thousands for a candle-lit vigil to remember the young woman who has been described as “a little angel”.

Just 24 hours earlier, Brandon John Rainey (26), of James Street Harryville, appeared by video-link at Ballymena Magistrates Court charged with murdering Chloe between June 2 and 5.

But the Sunday World has learned that five decades ago Chloe Mitchell’s grandfather was murdered by the grandfather of the man currently charged with killing her.

The distressing incident which happened in 1972 practically tore the close-knit Harryville community apart. The subsequent court case was widely covered by newspapers at the time.

Two days before St Patrick’s Day 1972, George Mitchell (48) – a father of 13 and Chloe Mitchell’s future grandfather – was making his way back to his home at Wakehurst Park, Harryville.

As he neared a property at Wilson Crescent, he noticed a group of men spilling outside onto the street.

It appeared to him that a party was in full swing.

Mitchell knew the house was occupied by a Mrs Margaret Kilpatrick. And as he went to pass by, he recognised two of the men standing on the street as her brothers.

They were 29-year-old labourer Samuel Rainey and his 26-year-old textile worker brother Joseph. Both men lived at nearby Brook Park and Joey later became the grandfather of Brandon Rainey.

Sammy Rainey approached George Mitchell, engaging him in conversation. And Rainey’s brother Joey was standing close by.

Mitchell ignored the Rainey brothers and tried to walk on.

Suddenly Sammy Rainey head-butted George Mitchell, knocking him to the ground. With a stunned look on his face, Mitchell fell backwards into a seated position on the pavement. And a split second later Joey Rainey stepped forward.

With a glass bottle in his hand, he dealt Mitchell a devastating blow square on the chin.

The impact knocked Mitchell backwards where his head hit the ground with a sickening thud.

George Mitchell never regained consciousness and he died at the scene a short time later.

The death sent shockwaves through the close-knit Harryville community.

One woman told us: “Harryville is the kind of place where everyone knows everyone else’s business and petty fall-outs take place all the time.

“But the murder of George Mitchell changed everything. Harryville was never the same. People stopped speaking to each other and bridges burned at that time were never rebuilt.”

Sammy Rainey was convicted of maliciously wounding Mr Mitchell while Joseph was convicted of murder. Sammy Rainey who is now 80 is still alive, while his brother Joey has passed away.