Chloe Mitchell: Man arrested as police continue to search for missing 21-year-old
The search for the young woman is continuing, with more details confirmed about her last sighting
Police in Ballymena searching for missing 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell have arrested a 26-year-old man.
The search for the young woman is continuing, with more details confirmed about her last sighting.
Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of Friday June 2nd into the early hours of Saturday 3rd in Ballymena Town Centre.
"She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.
“Chloe was wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.
“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Lurgan this afternoon and is currently helping police with enquiries.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.
Community groups in Ballymena have carried out searches for the missing woman.
The Harryville Residents Association carried out a search from a car park in the area on Wednesday evening.
Ballykeel and District Community Association also carried out a search for the young woman and said on social media they were “praying (she) is found safe and well soon”.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Her family have made a series of appeals on social media, asking anyone who may have information on Chloe’s location or may have seen her over the weekend to get in touch with them.
Today's Headlines
inquest | Man (28) whose remains were found hidden in north Dublin wardrobe died of gunshot wounds
mansion battle | Claudine Keane ‘reduced to tears’ after OAP tenant stopped paying rent on £3.8m home
Latest | Chloe Mitchell: Man arrested as police continue to search for missing 21-year-old
Sicko | Kildare man (72) caught with thousands of child porn images and clips jailed for nine months
RIP | Dancing With the Stars pro Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38
threat to kill | Melanie McCarthy McNamara’s killer ‘snapped’ and threatened to slit prison officer’s throat
Feud murder | Man goes on trial accused of being gunman who shot The Monk’s nephew Gareth Hutch
Horrific | Former X Factor star charged with murdering nine month old baby
radio ga ga | Former RTE 2fm radio DJ Nikki Hayes admits laundering €10,000 through bank account
seasonal offering | Kellis to front series of summer concerts and events at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse