Child's swing sold by Lidl recalled over fears it could cause injury

A child's swing that is sold by discount store Lidl has been recalled over fears that it could cause injury.

Lidl issued a recall alert as it advised consumers not to use the popular product.

According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), Lidl is recalling the Playtive 3 in 1 Swing due to a fault which could lead to serious injuries.

The seat of the swing can tilt forwards or backwards uncontrollably, which may lead to the child falling out of the swing.

The item number is 388000_2104.

There are approximately 738 affected products in the Republic of Ireland.

The advice is that if you purchased one of these products, to stop using it immediately and return it to any Lidl store for a full refund with or without a receipt.

For more information please contact Lidl’s customer service team on 01 920 3010.