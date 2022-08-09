Child killer Darren Goodwin dies six years after early release for murder of boy with hammer

Goodwin (34) served just 13 years before he was released in 2016. It’s understood he was found dead last Tuesday

The funeral of notorious child killer Darren Goodwin will take place on Wednesday, six years after he was released early from a life sentence for beating a teenage boy to death with a hammer.

Goodwin was found dead last week.

A notice on RIP.ie under his father's surname, Horan, confirmed his death.

The notice reads he died “unexpectedly, on August 2nd 2022”.

It says he is “deeply regretted by his loving parents David and Olive brothers Jack and David, grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.”

His funeral and burial will take place in Mountmellick, Co Laois tomorrow, Wednesday.

Goodwin (34) was only 15 when he murdered 14-year-old Darragh Conroy in Mountmellick, Co Laois, in 2003.

Darragh Conroy

He served just 13 years behind bars before he was released in 2016. It’s understood he was found dead in the county last Tuesday.

His murder trial heard how Goodwin, who was just 15 at the time of the brutal attack, told a friend the week before the murder that he “would love to kill someone that nobody cares about, someone like Darragh Conroy”.

He was freed after a review by the trial judge Barry White of psychiatric reports carried out while he was in prison.

At a hearing in the Central Criminal Court the year after he was released, Goodwin told Justice Patrick McCarthy that he would not travel within an 8km zone centred on Mountmellick town unless he was given verbal permission by the probation services.

His barrister told the court the killer’s parents lived near the town and so he may wish to visit their home on occasion.

At sentencing, Mr Justice White used his discretion in imposing a life sentence after hearing all the details, including that Goodwin had “wanted to kill someone”.

He described Goodwin as “brutal, vicious and callous”.

In July 2016, Darragh's mother, Patricia, revealed how Goodwin had never shown any remorse and she was told he never completed a course of forensic psychotherapy which was directed by the court as a condition of his release.

"I've asked the Probation Service if he was getting the forensic psychotherapy as directed by the judge, and I was told he was getting therapy, but they would not elaborate on what specific type he got," Darragh's mother said.

Darren Goodwin was jailed for the killing of Darragh Conroy

"I'm worried he might do something to someone else. I think he's not rehabilitated to the directions of the court, yet he was freed regardless."

State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy said Darragh's skull "had been broken up and was like a jigsaw”.

The prosecution case rested on the evidence of several friends of Goodwin who testified that he had been talking about killing someone the week before and had admitted to the murder on the night in question.

The trial heard Goodwin met his father for the first time shortly before he moved in with him, about six months before the attack. The teenager had tried to take his own life in September 2003.

When passing sentence, Judge White said Goodwin's psychological reports showed he was a danger to society. He had said the correct sentence for the "premeditated, brutal, callous murder" was life imprisonment to be reviewed 10 years later.

That review took place in September 2014 when clinical psychologist Dr Kevin Lamb determined that his risk for future violence would be low, but with a significant caveat involving his need for forensic psychotherapy.

Mr Justice White directed at the time that Goodwin receive therapy twice a week while in prison. He said he was not satisfied that the issue of remorse had been fully addressed.

Patricia Conroy

Ms Conroy previously said there is not a day goes by when she does not think of Darragh or shed tears over what happened to him.

"My hopes, rather than my expectations, were that Darren Goodwin would get a sentence to reflect his crime. He hit Darragh once with a hammer from behind and then five times more as he lay on the ground," she said.

"Goodwin never appeared to be in any way sorry or remorseful, not even for show. There was no sign of remorse in court in July 2004, and no sign of remorse at the sentence review hearing in 2014.

"Darragh's murder has changed me so much. No- thing could hurt me as much as losing him.

"They were never friends, but they went to the same school. They could have bumped into each other at the shops as well, I suppose, but they weren't pals or anything."

Darragh only had his Nokia mobile phone a matter of weeks before he was murdered.

"I remember it well. It was cream and orange. We had talked that evening at 10 to five on the phone," said his mother.

"I had been at the chemist and I knew he wanted sweet and sour chicken for his dinner and I rang him and told him to be home at 7pm.

"But at 10 to six I got a terrible feeling, and when I rang him I got no answer. He hadn't been to his friends, and I started searching for him. I even looked in the field where he was found and didn't see him.

"Then a garda rang me and asked was I looking for Darragh, and as the search continued it obviously became known in one part of the town that he had been found and somebody urged the gardai to tell me the truth.

"When I went to the field a garda came towards me and I just said, 'He's dead, isn't he?' and he said he was.

"Darren Goodwin took Darragh's life and he took his phone.

"I adored Darragh. I still dream about him. I wonder what he would be like. I see his friends in relationships and getting jobs.

"I still buy him presents. Little things at birthdays and Christmas, and I leave them on his grave. That's the only way I can give them to him."

Asked about her feelings now, Ms Conroy said: "I can only describe it as a physical pain, a pain that will never go away, an emptiness that can't be filled.

"That's our lives now. We will never be the same."