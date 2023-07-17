Child benefit top-up and extra parent’s leave plan in Budget to ease cost of living

There is a big push among the government parties to introduce a Budget aimed at supporting families while also fulfilling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s pledge to address child poverty level.

A one-off double payment of child benefit for parents is under consideration as part of government Budget negotiations.

With Budget talks set to intensify after the summer recess, the Coalition has also agreed to increase State-funded parent’s leave by another two weeks, meaning parents will be able to take up to nine weeks off work after their children are born.

Central to the high-level Budget talks are discussions around another double payment of child benefit to help families with the costs of raising children.

If the Budget measure is agreed, it will result in about 638,000 families across the country getting €280 a month instead of the usual €140 payment per child rate. A family with three children would receive €840 in one month while parents with four children would be paid €1,120.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys is understood to be very supportive of allocating Budget funding for the initiative, which government sources said had been very popular with the public when it was announced last year.

Fine Gael believes it benefited politically the most of the coalition partners when the double payment was given at the height of the cost-of-living crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last November.

A further €100 top-up per child was also paid to parents in June as part of another support package for families affected by record levels of inflation.

“We gave a double payment last year and it was extremely popular because there are a lot of people out there who are struggling who never get anything from the State and they were very appreciative of the extra payment,” a senior government source said.

Ms Humphreys will also pursue additional funding for a further expansion of her hot school meals programme.

From September, all children in Deis primary schools will be provided with one hot meal a day.

However, the minister wants to extend the programme to all primary schools by 2030.

Separately, Ms Humphreys and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman have decided to increase the parent benefit to nine weeks of paid leave for parents of newborns. The parent benefit is currently paid for seven weeks for those who take parent’s leave.

The move will mean the State will pay mothers and fathers €262 a week for nine weeks if they decide to take time off work.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman have agreed to increase paid parental leave. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Ms Humphreys committed to continuing to increase the parent benefit last year and is expected to receive funding for it when Finance Minister Michael McGrath announces the Budget in October.

At a Cabinet committee meeting on children and family affairs, Ms Humphreys clashed with Green Party junior minister Ossian Smyth over Budget funding for child poverty measures.

Mr Smyth was deputising for Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe at the meeting and warned his senior colleagues about the lack of funding for proposals they were suggesting.

Ms Humphreys told Mr Smyth “the Government have to spend money” if it is to address problems around child poverty.

Sources at the meeting said senior cabinet members were taken aback by Mr Smyth’s intervention at the meeting.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath recently said a decision on one-off measures would be made closer to the Budget and the funding would be in addition to the planned €6.4bn for new spending and tax. Budget 2024 will include €5.2bn in new spending measures and €1.1bn worth of tax cuts.