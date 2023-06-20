Child airlifted to hospital following fall from height in Co Tipperary

The incident took place on Main St, Carrick-on-Suir, yesterday afternoon.

The girl was taken to CHI Temple Street by air ambulance

A child has been airlifted to hospital in Dublin following a fall in Co Tipperary.

It’s understood the child, a girl, fell from a height and gardaí have confirmed she was taken to CHI Temple Street, for treatment.

"Gardaí assisted emergency services at the scene of an incident that occurred on Main St, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary at approximately 3:15pm on Monday, June 19, 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A female child was transferred by air ambulance to CHI at Temple Street for treatment of her injuries.”