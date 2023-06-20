EMERGENCY | 

Child airlifted to hospital following fall from height in Co Tipperary

The incident took place on Main St, Carrick-on-Suir, yesterday afternoon.

The girl was taken to CHI Temple Street by air ambulance

Paul Hyland

A child has been airlifted to hospital in Dublin following a fall in Co Tipperary.

The incident took place on Main St, Carrick-on-Suir, yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood the child, a girl, fell from a height and gardaí have confirmed she was taken to CHI Temple Street, for treatment.

Read more

"Gardaí assisted emergency services at the scene of an incident that occurred on Main St, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary at approximately 3:15pm on Monday, June 19, 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A female child was transferred by air ambulance to CHI at Temple Street for treatment of her injuries.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos