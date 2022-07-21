Child (4) airlifted to hospital after falling unconscious in Wicklow

A separate response vehicle was also diverted to Knockananna while Rescue chopper Air Corp 112 was called to the scene

A four-year-old child who had fallen unconscious in Wicklow on Tuesday was airlifted to hospital by quick-thinking emergency services, it has emerged.

The Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team were rushing to the scene where man had injured his lower leg when they were flagged down en route in Knockananna.

There, they found a child had fallen unconscious and needed immediate medical attention.

A separate response vehicle was also diverted to Knockananna while Rescue chopper Air Corp 112 was called to the scene.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team said: "At 2.37pm, Dublin / Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue were tasked for a male with a lower leg injury.

“While the team were responding to this incident, one of the response vehicles on route was flagged down on the road in Knockananna for an unconscious 4-year-old child.

"Another response vehicle then also diverted to this incident. Medical personnel on scene relayed vital information to the callout officer which resulted in the tasking of Air Corp 112 to transport the child to definitive care.”

The team has been busy over the last few days with four incidents between July 16 and – 19.