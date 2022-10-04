Chemical leak in Dublin investigated by fire crews in hazmat suits

"At the weekend firefighters responded to a hazmat incident after reports of a chemical leaking,” the service said on Twitter.

Dublin City Fire Brigade responding to reports of a chemical leak this weekend.

Dublin City Fire Brigade were called to tackle a chemical leak in Dublin last weekend.

The service posted photos of the gear on Twitter, showing members of the fire brigade donning hazmat suits before further investigating the threat.

A number of fire trucks responded to the incident.

Crews from Donnybrook and Dun Laoghaire fire stations are tasked with responding to chemical leaks across the city and county.

At the weekend firefighters responded to a hazmat incident after reports of a chemical leaking. The incident was concluded with no injuries. #DidYouKnow we have specialist Hazmat appliances in Donnybrook and Dun Laoghaire fire stations that respond across the city and county pic.twitter.com/ivehLbcJ8K — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 4, 2022

The Dublin City Fire Brigade said there were no injuries following the incident.

"At the weekend firefighters responded to a hazmat incident after reports of a chemical leaking,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.

"The incident was concluded with no injuries. #DidYouKnow we have specialist Hazmat appliances in Donnybrook and Dun Laoghaire fire stations that respond across the city and county.”

A spokesperson for Dublin City Fire Brigade has said the service has no further information to add on the operation.