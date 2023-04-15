Charlie Bird says Wicklow walk for Samaritans is ‘really important’ to him

‘I want to highlight the work that Samaritan volunteers do all over the country’

Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird is set to lead a special Hand of Friendship Walk for the Samaritans tomorrow.

The veteran broadcaster will lead a 5km forest walk in Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, at 11am on Sunday along with Samaritans volunteers and supporters.

At the same time, Samaritans volunteers will hold walks in Lough Key Forest Park in Co Roscommon, Curraghbinny Woods in Co Cork, and at Ard na Gaoithe in Co Mayo.

A commemorative tree will be planted at each site before the walk and a special message from Mr Bird will be played to volunteers, supporters and members of the public.

The event is supported by Coillte and those who can’t travel to an organised event can "walk in solidarity with Charlie" at one of Coillte’s sites across the country.

Mr Bird took to social media this morning and said he is “so excited” for the Avondale walk.

He added that while he is still struggling with Motor Neurone Disease, he is not “giving up”.

The former RTÉ news correspondent was diagnosed with the condition in 2021.

“This weekend is really important for me, I want to highlight the work that Samaritan volunteers do all over the country,” he said.

“They are there to listen to people who might be in a dark place and really importantly, they do so without passing judgement.

“In my own working career, I knew of at least six people who died by suicide. While I can I am going to continue the hand of friendship and continue to raise awareness.

“Remember none of us know what is around the corner in our lives.”

The event will take place just over a year after Mr Bird’s successful Climb with Charlie to the peak of Croagh Patrick.

He raised more than €3.2m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House in the process.

Coillte will have 5km walking routes mapped out at most sites, as well as shorter and flatter 1km walks which will be suitable for prams and wheelchair users.

Samaritans vision is that fewer people die by suicide, it is the only charity in Ireland offering emotional support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Anyone who is in distress, lonely, struggling to cope or feeling suicidal, can reach out on freephone 116 123.