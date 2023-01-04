Charlie Bird says he is ‘not giving up the fight’ even as his health declines

The former RTÉ journalist said that his health is in a ‘much worse situation’ as he continues to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND)

Charlie Bird has revealed how one particular symptom of his Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has gotten worse in a new health update.

The retired broadcaster vowed that he is "not giving up the fight", although his health has deteriorated.

The former RTÉ journalist said that his health is in a "much worse situation" as he continues to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

He has been using his platform and profile since he was diagnosed towards the end of 2021 to raise awareness and millions in fundraising for charity.

Charlie took to social media on Tuesday to mark one year since he started planning the Climb With Charlie initiative that later saw him scale Croagh Patrick in Mayo.

In his latest health update, he explained that while he is "not giving up the fight", his health has deteriorated.

"I want to wish everyone who supported Climb with Charlie a healthy and happy New Year,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “I want to thank you all for raising over €3.5m for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"Now I'm facing into a New Year and while I can, I'm going to continue extending the hand of friendship to everyone who, like myself, are in dark places.

"To be honest my own situation is not great. I am no longer certain how long more I will have mobility. But I am going to continue to raise awareness for Samaritan volunteers all over the country, who every day are extending the hand of friendship for people who are in dark places.”

Charlie explained that although he will not be able to climb Croagh Patrick in April to mark the one-year anniversary, he is still preparing to celebrate the milestone later in the year.

"What is really upsetting me is that my uncontrollable crying is getting worse,” he explained.

“I don't want to be selfish, there are lots of people with terminal illnesses who are in dark places and we all need to show love and kindness to them," he added.