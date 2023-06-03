Charlie Bird praised for charity work as crowds of well-wishers meet him at Bloom

The 73-year-old who suffered two falls in recent weeks and was hospitalised both times appeared in jovial form

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire and dog Tiger at the Dublin Samaritans 'Whatever's On Your Mind' Postcard Garden at Bord Bia Bloom 2023. Photo: Tony Gavin

Charlie Bird drew crowds of well-wishers at the Bloom festival on Saturday afternoon where he came to raise awareness for the Samaritans.

The 73-year-old has suffered two falls in recent weeks and was hospitalised both times but appeared in jovial form as people waited patiently for their turn to shake his hand and offer a few words of support in the sunshine.

The veteran journalist was at the festival with his wife Claire, who has been a constant support as he copes with motor neurone disease.

Charlie was also accompanied by his dog Tiger, who got everyone laughing when he jumped into a nearby pool.

Charlie was on hand to support the Samaritans at the gardening event, having been vocal about the charity's work in recent years. However he opted against any interviews, instead saying that his appearance was solely to raise awareness.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Samaritans director Mary McMahon said Charlie has made a “huge impact” through his work.

“Charlie has been a phenomenal support. The amount of people at our stand because of him, I think it’s because people have known him for such a long time. Look at the amount of people who have come on his walks. His support for - not just us but all charities - has been fantastic,” she said.

Bird was diagnosed with MND in 2022. Following his diagnosis, he launched the hugely successful 'Climb For Charlie' campaign, which saw him summit Croagh Patrick to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.