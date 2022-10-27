Charity Trócaire thanks people of Northern Ireland after receiving £2m boost for Lenten Appeal
The appeal focused on the daily challenges faced by people in Zimbabwe to provide food, water and education for their families
Irish charity Trócaire has announced it has secured an additional £2m (€2.3m) in funding for this year’s Lenten Appeal through the UK Aid Match initiative.
That has boosted the £2m plus raised, thanks to the generosity of people of Northern Ireland.
The appeal, which ran from March to May, focused on the daily challenges faced by people in Zimbabwe to provide food, water and education for their families due to drought caused by climate change and the effects of Covid-19.
Over £2m was raised in Northern Ireland through the appeal and £2 million is being matched by the UK government, the maximum amount available, resulting in a total of more than £4m (€4.6m) for Trόcaire’s work.
Siobhan Hanley, Trócaire’s Head of Region in Northern Ireland, thanked the people of Northern Ireland for making it possible.
She said: “This extra funding will be used to create long term, positive change in the lives of people in Zimbabwe and to enable them to be self-sufficient and not to have to rely on aid. People living in poverty, especially women, in drought-prone southern Zimbabwe have been disproportionately affected by the long-term impacts of Covid-19. These matched funds will enable thousands of people within the country, particularly women, to continue feeding their families despite these impacts and through climate shocks and other challenges.”
Read more
The news came as Trόcaire issued a dire warning about the current food crisis in the Horn and East Africa which has left millions of people facing starvation.
Siobhan added: “There are 22 million people in the region, more than 11 times the population of Northern Ireland, and they are currently facing starvation due to ongoing drought, with this figure projected to rise substantially by the end of the year.
“Millions are suffering massive displacement due to four failed consecutive rainy seasons which have resulted in a million and a half people already forced to leave their homes.”
One of the countries in the region where Trócaire is working to avert disaster is Somalia, where the agency provides critical health support to over 200,000 people each year in the Gedo region in the south of the country.
“The situation in Somalia is a stark reminder of what happens if support is not in place in times of crisis,” she added.
“This match funding will make a difference to the lives of thousands of people and would not have been possible without the terrific support and generosity of people in Northern Ireland who, despite the challenges of Covid and the cost of living crisis, have shown yet again that they stand in solidarity with people in the developing world who face a daily struggle to survive. I cannot thank those who donated to our Lenten Appeal enough.”
