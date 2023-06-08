Charity calls for Government action after Ireland named loneliest country in EU

ALONE, the national organisation supporting older people aging at home, is putting pressure on the Department of Health to tackle loneliness across the country.

A charity has called for Government action after Ireland was named the loneliest country in Europe.

ALONE, the national organisation supporting older people aging at home, is putting pressure on the Department of Health to tackle loneliness across the country.

According to the study, more than 20pc of respondents in Ireland reported feeling lonely most or all of the time, a staggering 7pc higher than the European average.

The survey, the first-ever EU-wide survey on loneliness, found that the Netherlands, Czech Republic, and Austria each had loneliness levels below 10pc.

The findings shed light on the detrimental impact of loneliness on mental and physical well-being, as well as the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle this issue, according to ALONE.

ALONE’s data for the first quarter of 2023 showed that 36pc of older people newly contacting the charity had not been out socially in more than a month, and 9pc had not been out socially in more than a year.

Older people ALONE work with are continuing to isolate themselves, which is partially caused by lingering anxiety relating to the pandemic.

Cost of living increases are also having an impact on people’s ability to socialise while some social activities have never fully returned post-Covid.

Studies have linked loneliness to depression and mental health difficulties and also to diseases such as Parkinson’s, diabetes, cancers, strokes, and even early death.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan commented: “The new numbers from this EU-wide survey do not come as a surprise to us at ALONE.

“We know from our own numbers that loneliness consistently ranks as ALONE’s number one support issue, and it has a severe impact on our physical and mental health.

“Loneliness must now be dealt with as a public health issue with the relevant public health response for all age groups.”

“We would urge the Department of Health to engage with ALONE and the members of the Loneliness Taskforce so that we can work together towards resolving this challenge in a meaningful way.

“If another condition was so strongly associated with mortality and health difficulties, we would work strategically to reduce it across the population – like we do already with smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. Why has loneliness not received the same response?”