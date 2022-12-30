Charity appeals for new home for bereaved husky after owner dies at Christmas
‘Can anyone offer this boy a loving home that he needs now to help him grieve?’
Husky Rescue Ireland has issued an appeal for an adult-only home for a pooch whose owner died over Christmas.
In the picture, posted by the non-profit group on Instagram, the six-year-old dog looks totally dejected, and so sad.
The post from the Laois-based charity reads: “We can't cope with this poor little boy – it’s absolutely heart breaking.
“This picture paints a thousand words but I just have tears. His owner passed away and he is absolutely distraught. So sorry for our little buddy.
“Can anyone offer this boy a loving home that he needs now to help him grieve? We will do everything in our power to help this dog asap. If anyone can foster him, please contact us.
“Ideally he will be housed with a family with no other dogs, and no children, he needs time to grieve.
“The new owner would have to have a lot of experience with large breed dogs and give this fella time to grieve.”
If you think you can help contact @huskyrescueireland on Instagram or message them on Facebook.
