Chaos in Dublin Airport as anti-immigration protesters block entrance and exit
A spokesman for the gardai said they attended the scene and no arrests have been made.
Passengers at Dublin Airport faced disruption for several hours this afternoon after anti-immigration protesters blocked the exit and entrance.
The protest began around 2pm and has since moved on.
However, the daa said the protest near the airport roundabout caused “heavy traffic” with some diversions in place.
Read more
“The situation was carefully managed by An Garda Siochana and airport teams to ensure minimal disruption for passengers. The protest has now moved on,” according to a spokesman for the daa.
A spokesman for the garda press office said they attended the scene and no arrests have been made.
Passengers were reportedly forced to walk to the terminal after exiting from buses and taxis at the approach to the airport.
More to follow..
Today's Headlines
BEHIND BARS | Man who killed Kildare woman after thumbing a lift fails in parole bid
Under the Knife | Erin McGregor ‘doing really well’ after surgery to remove botched breast implants
ACCUSED PICTURED | Brian Grendon appears in court charged with having €27k in crime proceeds
MURDER PROBE | Kerry Babies: Baby John ‘probable mum’ is late garda’s daughter
REUNION | Dara Ó Briain says Judi Dench’s acting ‘inspired’ him to search for his birth mother
COSTA CRIME | Dublin man facing trial for Carl Carr murder arrested for drug trafficking in Spain
LONG DELAYS | Chaos in Dublin Airport as anti-immigration protesters block entrance and exit
RO-DANCE | DWTS pro Emily Barker says the Strictly curse ‘is not a real thing’
LEGAL BATTLE | GoFundMe for ex-Dáil intern accused of spying for Russia mysteriously disappears
GOING UNDER | Model Grainne Gallanagh reveals she has booked a ‘one-way ticket to Oz’