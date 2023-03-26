Chaos in Dublin Airport as anti-immigration protesters block entrance and exit

A spokesman for the gardai said they attended the scene and no arrests have been made.

Passengers at Dublin Airport faced disruption for several hours this afternoon after anti-immigration protesters blocked the exit and entrance.

The protest began around 2pm and has since moved on.

However, the daa said the protest near the airport roundabout caused “heavy traffic” with some diversions in place.

“The situation was carefully managed by An Garda Siochana and airport teams to ensure minimal disruption for passengers. The protest has now moved on,” according to a spokesman for the daa.

Passengers were reportedly forced to walk to the terminal after exiting from buses and taxis at the approach to the airport.

