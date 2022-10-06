Chaos as boat crashes into bus in Dublin city centre
The bizarre incident took place outside Spar on Baggot Street Upper in Dublin 4 at around 9pm yesterday evening, October 5.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a crash involving a Dublin Bus and a trailer carrying a boat in the city centre on Wednesday night.
Photos show shattered glass strewn across the road after the boat trailer smashed into the windscreen of a number 38 bus, which was headed for Burlington Road.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that no one was injured in the crash.
They said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a trailer on Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4, at approximately 9pm last night 5th October 2022.
“There are no reports of injuries at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”
A representative from Dublin Bus added: “I can confirm an incident did take place on Baggot Street last night (05 Wednesday) involving a number 38 Dublin Bus.
"Emergency services attended the scene. No one was injured.”
