Census 2022: Ireland’s population passes the five-million mark for the first time since 1851
The first results from the 2022 census are out. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) published the preliminary results of the first population-wide survey since 2016 this morning. The official results of the 2022 census will be released next April.
The census, which was carried out in April, had been delayed a year by the Covid-19 pandemic. The next census will be carried out in 2027.
Here is what we learned:
The 2022 census was the first to offer “no religion” as the first option when asking people about their faith. It was followed by Roman Catholic, Church of Ireland, Islam, Orthodox Christian, Presbyterian and Other. In 2016, “no religion” was the last option on the list. This year’s census also gave the public the chance to write a time capsule message of their choosing, which won’t be published until 2122.
As well as the new time-capsule option, the 2022 census included eight new questions relating to childcare, renewable energy, working from home, internet access and devices, smoking, smoke alarms, volunteering and how people travel to work, school or college.
Forms were delivered to over two-million homes, institutions, hotels and other kinds of accommodation ahead of the census on April 3.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub