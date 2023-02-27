Celtic Tiger playboy Marcus Sweeney claims he rejected Secret Service job tailing spies

He said that his job would have involved meeting conspiracists and monitoring them in the capital

Shamed Celtic Tiger socialite Marcus Sweeney has claimed that he was offered to work for “the secret service” but turned down the job.

In a series of videos on TikTok under the username @marcussweeneytiger, he said that his job would have involved meeting “spies” or people entering the country as conspiracists and monitoring them in the capital.

“When I went through very difficult tasks in my life, I was offered to work for the Government by military, by the secret service,” Sweeney, who was described last month by a High Court judge as being “up to his oxters” in organised crime, said in the clip.

“They asked me if I would be interested in having a position like a socialite where you could meet people at airports who were spies or here for conspiracy reasons.

“My job, they wanted me to infiltrate them and monitor their movements around Dublin, especially in the Docklands”.

However, the 45-year-old said that he rejected the offer because he disagreed with the protocols involved as he claims he relies on his “instinct” in dangerous situations.

“I work off my instinct and instinct is what makes them want to learn what we have to do. We don’t work off textbooks, our knowledge,” Sweeney said.

"So, if you were in a situation where someone is telling you what to do, you would be compromised as such because your instinct is what keeps you alive.

“One of the tasks put in front of me was if you’re in an airport and a man had a suitcase, what would you do?

“My answer to that was (that) I would confront the man and take the suitcase from him and bring the suitcase away from the man who had the power of the suitcase.

“The reason for that is that’s what my instincts would tell me to do because I would do it in such a dominant manner that the man would know he would have no movements from that dangerous situation that he had placed that airports or Government or society.

“And the answer to that was wrong because protocol would say, ‘No, you can’t do that.’

“But the ultimate answer is that you would do that in a situation like that”.

In a separate video on the platform, the restauranteur complained that the press in Ireland have portrayed him as a criminal but never a father.

“They’ve associated me with high levels of crime, €54 million worth of cryptocurrency that they were investigating to headlines of papers, Criminal Assets Bureau, quite powerful sort of world they’ve associated me in,” he said.

“My title in Ireland is playboy, Celtic Tiger, cartel leader. Heroin, coke. All the bad things that you can think about, I’ve got that title. But they forgot one thing, I’m a dad. And a dad is different than what the press in the media portray you as.”